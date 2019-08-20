As Fastenal Co Forward Split With (FAST) Stock Declined, Wedgewood Partners Lowered Position by $20.45 Million; Pegasystems (PEGA) Shareholder Ranger Investment Management LP Decreased Stake by $7.58 Million as Shares Rose

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 10.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 116,548 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 965,718 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.77M, down from 1.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 133,404 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 20/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co Forward Split With (FAST) by 20.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedgewood Partners Inc sold 319,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.53M, down from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedgewood Partners Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Forward Split With for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $30.66. About 2.22 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 35,987 shares to 241,540 shares, valued at $38.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc. by 578,241 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Lendingtree Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 239% – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pega to Present at the Nasdaq Investor Conference – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Pegasystems Stock Gained 17% in February – Nasdaq” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) CEO Alan Trefler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 28, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Associates invested in 0% or 14,912 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 23,109 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And stated it has 3,265 shares. Amer International Incorporated accumulated 879 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 321 shares. Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Company stated it has 31 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 208,145 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 6,914 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 6,084 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 0% or 166,027 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested in 0.01% or 791,358 shares. Lpl Finance Lc holds 3,670 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 2,090 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 26,387 shares.

Wedgewood Partners Inc, which manages about $5.30 billion and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 37,009 shares to 657,830 shares, valued at $57.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $211.12 million for 21.29 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset reported 265,801 shares. Park Presidio Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 650,000 shares or 4.88% of their US portfolio. 7,500 are owned by Essex Inv Commerce Limited Liability Company. Covington Cap Management invested in 48,430 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 47,978 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Choate Invest Advsr holds 4,459 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stephens Inv Grp Inc holds 60,336 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 6.87 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fdx Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 25,566 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va has 0.08% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,020 shares. Huntington Bancorp reported 6,926 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Capital Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 34,505 shares.