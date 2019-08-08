As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Provident Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Valuation Rose, Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Upped by $1.99 Million Its Position

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 38,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 340,304 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58 million, up from 301,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.24. About 5.72M shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 03/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Sees 1Q EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 13/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS OPERATIONS IN BOSTON EXPECTED TO RESUME WEDNESDAY; 04/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES- THOUGH SMALL SUBSET OF CUSTOMERS WOULD HAVE BEEN EXPOSED, CAN’T SAY IF INFORMATION WAS ACCESSED OR SUBSEQUENTLY COMPROMISED; 22/03/2018 – DELTA RESUMING FLIGHTS IN NORTHEAST AS ‘FOUR’EASTER’ PASSES; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 24/05/2018 – Delta Unveils Zac Posen Uniforms With a Taste of `Passport Plum’; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Load Factor 86.9; 05/04/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: Hazmat is responding to @columbusairport after a bag was found leaking a substance in the @Delta baggage…; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 13/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines Will Exclude Expense From Adjusted Earnings

Provident Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc sold 13,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 576,121 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05 million, down from 589,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 4.65M shares traded or 0.24% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 20.32 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

