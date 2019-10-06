As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Increased Its Holding; Mangrove Partners Continues to Hold Position in Abraxas Pete (AXAS)

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Mangrove Partners increased its stake in Abraxas Pete Corp (AXAS) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mangrove Partners bought 377,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.56% . The hedge fund held 10.03M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.33M, up from 9.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mangrove Partners who had been investing in Abraxas Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4351. About 847,779 shares traded. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) has declined 66.65% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.65% the S&P500. Some Historical AXAS News: 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVER BOOSTED TO $175M; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS SEES 2Q CAPEX $50M; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS CITES SPRING BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum: More Than Adequate Liquidity to Execute on Business Plan; 08/05/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 8C; 13/03/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – “GOALS FOR 2018 REMAIN LARGELY UNCHANGED”; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS REPORTS REVOLVING CREDIT LINE INCREASED $40M TO $175M; 25/05/2018 – Abraxas Petroleum Declines Most in Over a Year; 02/04/2018 – ABRAXAS PETROLEUM CORP – BORROWING BASE UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED TO $175 MLN; 02/04/2018 – Abraxas Announces Spring Borrowing Base Redetermination

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, July 18 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Stock Isn’t a Growth Stock Anymore â€” And That’s OK – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Dow Jones Industrial Average Is Down. but Nasdaq Falls Harder – Barron’s” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What Amazon’s EV Van Order Means for Fuel Cells – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Fast, Easy Way to Plan a Great Vacation – Nasdaq” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2019.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 17,444 shares to 3,509 shares, valued at $388,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Companies (NYSE:LOW) by 13,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,477 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc New (NYSE:DAL).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cornerstone holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,822 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). River & Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 15,000 shares stake. Roberts Glore & Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,402 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 13,753 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa holds 552,479 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt accumulated 91,101 shares. 40,867 are owned by Ironwood Counsel Ltd Liability. Summit Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 8,356 shares in its portfolio. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 80,000 shares stake. Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 151,687 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Allied Advisory Service invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Easy Come, Easy Go: How Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shareholders Got Unlucky And Saw 76% Of Their Cash Evaporate – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Abraxas Petroleum EPS misses by $0.02, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Abraxas Petroleum: Appears To Be A Solid Value Again Despite Some Recent Challenges – Seeking Alpha” published on May 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abraxas Petroleum: Bakken Sale Would Fund Its Delaware Basin Development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 18, 2019.