As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Has Raised Holding; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $7.98 Million

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc sold 59,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 338,934 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.40 million, down from 398,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.5. About 7.29M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – Financial Post: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Macron tells tech CEOs to give more to society; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 31/03/2018 – The Jerusalem Post: BREAKING U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 08/05/2018 – Wolters Kluwer’s ELM Solutions Named CODiE Award Finalist for Best Legal Solution with LegalVlEW® BillAnalyzer; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. drone pilot progam without Amazon, DJI; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 13/03/2018 – CTS LABS SAYS HAS ALSO SHARED INFORMATION IT FOUND ON AMD CHIPS WITH AMD, MICROSOFT, HP, DELL, SOME OTHER SECURITY COS; 29/03/2018 – Products getting higher priority include Microsoft 365 and Azure

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel bought 25,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 51,360 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.67 million, up from 25,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.15. About 1.14M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,269 shares to 18,995 shares, valued at $2.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,909 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $792.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc by 3,484 shares to 21,257 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

