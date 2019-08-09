As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Holder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Cut Its Stake by $2.33 Million; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Decreased Position in Advance Auto Parts (AAP) as Shares Declined

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) by 72.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc sold 4,332 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.05% . The institutional investor held 1,611 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 5,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Advance Auto Parts Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 842,728 shares traded. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) has risen 7.08% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 9.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab sold 36,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 362,049 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.28 million, down from 398,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.78. About 1.72 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 51 investors sold AAP shares while 151 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 68.39 million shares or 4.87% less from 71.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 150 shares. 13,604 are owned by Norinchukin National Bank The. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 1,856 shares. Td Management reported 14 shares stake. Systematic Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 1,701 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Two Sigma Limited Liability Company invested in 1,222 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) for 2,203 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 12,037 shares. 26,424 were accumulated by Aviva Public Limited Com. Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP). 42,790 are held by Samlyn Cap Limited Liability Company. Legal General Group Inc Public Ltd Co owns 511,727 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 7,598 were accumulated by Rampart Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corp. Fuller Thaler Asset reported 1,000 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 23,243 shares to 37,686 shares, valued at $3.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 135,427 shares in the quarter, for a total of 159,367 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP).

Analysts await Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.71% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.97 per share. AAP’s profit will be $159.36M for 16.16 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Advance Auto Parts, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.94% negative EPS growth.

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 275,771 shares to 981,433 shares, valued at $73.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 58,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.47 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $2.97 million activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was bought by Ancius Michael J. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold 10,000 shares worth $624,999.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviva Public Limited Company stated it has 108,667 shares. Usa Portformulas has 3.75% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 92,529 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Llc reported 3,510 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 3,297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability has 3,930 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Armstrong Henry H Assoc Incorporated holds 44,640 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. 99,000 are owned by Andra Ap. Ironwood Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.43% or 8,161 shares. 268 are owned by Csat Advisory Limited Partnership. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.89% or 131,963 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 84,420 shares. Harvey Company Limited Company invested 3.95% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Creative Planning has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Norinchukin Commercial Bank The has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 56,756 shares.

