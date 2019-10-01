As Fastenal Co (FAST) Valuation Declined, Bell State Bank & Trust Has Lifted Holding; Great Point Partners Has Increased Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Stake by $15.17 Billion as Share Price Rose

Bell State Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bell State Bank & Trust bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 26,325 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $858,000, up from 13,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bell State Bank & Trust who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Great Point Partners Llc increased its stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN) by 34.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc bought 369,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% . The hedge fund held 1.45 million shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.54B, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Acceleron Pharma Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $39.51. About 242,486 shares traded. Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) has risen 4.00% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical XLRN News: 10/04/2018 – Acceleron at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON PHARMA – BELIEVES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND PROJECTED OPERATING REQUIREMENTS INTO 2021; 12/03/2018 Acceleron to Host Educational Webinar with Leading Clinicians to Provide an Overview of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH); 22/03/2018 – CAFC: DELL INC. v. ACCELERON, LLC [ERRATA] – Appeal #17-1101 – 2018-03-22; 22/05/2018 – Acceleron Announces Initiation of PULSAR Phase 2 Trial of Sotatercept in Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension; 08/05/2018 – ACCELERON 1Q LOSS/SHR 58C, EST. LOSS/SHR 65C; 02/05/2018 – Acceleron Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/04/2018 – Acceleron Announces Presentations on Lead Product Candidate Luspatercept at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Bell State Bank & Trust, which manages about $444.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 27,456 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $1.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Restaurant Brands Keeping Up With McDonald’s? – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stocks Rise on Trade Hopes – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Geron +12.7% on fast-track designation – Seeking Alpha” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 26 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Intel Stock Is Being Held Back by Little More Than Fear – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 162,939 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Franklin Res invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Palisade Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 59,876 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Corporation reported 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). First Hawaiian Retail Bank stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Lc holds 0% or 26 shares. Livingston Grp Asset Mgmt Company (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.61% or 41,208 shares in its portfolio. Bell Bank reported 26,325 shares stake. Barbara Oil accumulated 0.3% or 16,000 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 51,647 shares. Hightower Advisors holds 0.06% or 302,145 shares in its portfolio. Cwm Lc owns 2,080 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.52, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold XLRN shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 45.23 million shares or 3.28% less from 46.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 55,017 shares. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Limited Company has 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). The Michigan-based Comerica Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company reported 53,414 shares. Weiss Multi has invested 0.01% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). 17,800 were reported by Knott David M. Legal & General Group Inc Public Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) for 18,502 shares. Jasper Ridge Ptnrs Lp invested 0.02% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN). Eagle Asset holds 0.19% or 908,330 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Com reported 5,691 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.01% or 187,914 shares. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owns 654,718 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has 73,030 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $190,250 activity.