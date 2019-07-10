As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Rose, Kdi Capital Partners Has Trimmed Position; As Tiffany & Co New (TIF) Stock Price Rose, Jana Partners Has Raised Holding by $91.17 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 43.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc sold 51,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 67,086 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31M, down from 118,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $31.57. About 5.65M shares traded or 25.07% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Jana Partners Llc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 1179.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc bought 868,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 941,895 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.42M, up from 73,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.11. About 1.21M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Tops Views, Boosts Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Tiffany Increases Quarterly Dividend By 10%; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 EPS $4.25-EPS $4.45; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 11% AND 7%, RESPECTIVELY; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co.’s Six Priorities Under Alessandro Bogliolo; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany quarterly revenue rises 8.5% on strong holiday quarter; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF ABOUT $700 MLN FOR 2018

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $150,000 was sold by DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN. Hein LeLand J also sold $2.49M worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. The insider Lisowski Sheryl Ann sold $624,999.

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stock Cl C by 524 shares to 10,467 shares, valued at $12.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,629 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,446 were reported by Veritable Lp. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 3,164 shares. 5,983 were accumulated by Jump Trading Llc. First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 0.11% or 881,249 shares. King Luther holds 0% or 4,500 shares. Btc Management has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3,159 shares. Barbara Oil Company has invested 0.3% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Raymond James reported 0.22% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Jnba Advsr has 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,576 shares. The Louisiana-based Diversified Investment Strategies has invested 5.72% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Perkins stated it has 0.23% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund reported 5,689 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 407,300 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisor Ptnrs stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dixons Carphone profits slump in fast-changing mobile market – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Domino’s (DPZ) Gains 11% in 3 Months: Will Growth Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and Other Earnings to Watch For This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Moving Average Crossover Alert: Minerals Technologies – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tiffany’s Earnings Report: What To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on November 27, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Tiffany Co. (NYSE:TIF)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tiffany: Shares On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.