As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Ironwood Investment Counsel Upped Position; Cs Mckee LP Stake in American Express (AXP) Cut by $1.06 Million

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 1.62 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 68,690 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.48M, down from 77,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $112.19. About 1.68M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END VS 2.2 PCT AT FEB END; 13/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-2 Card Abs; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M; 18/04/2018 – AXP STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS HIGH END OF $6.90 TO $7.30

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finemark Fincl Bank Trust holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 15,432 shares. Benjamin F Edwards has invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Tcw holds 24,523 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Management owns 9,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Indiana-based University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 1.99% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Prudential Public Limited Liability stated it has 14,310 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.06% stake. Cetera Advisors Ltd stated it has 15,421 shares. Cim Limited Company owns 18,366 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Company owns 315,234 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Carlson Cap Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 1.62 million shares. United Services Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 563,234 shares. Legal General Public Lc has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,805 were accumulated by Modera Wealth Management Limited Com. Whittier Tru Company Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0.34% or 38,179 shares. Kcm invested 0.15% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Klingenstein Fields And Limited Co owns 165,660 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 350,000 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.14% stake. 31,296 are held by Rampart Investment Mngmt Llc. Stonebridge Capital has invested 0.2% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Cap Advisors LP invested in 27,367 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Umb Bank N A Mo reported 0.06% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Washington Natl Bank owns 2,374 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bahl And Gaynor holds 0% or 1,846 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Systematic Fincl Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.1% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Smith Salley invested in 0.24% or 12,732 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 13.48 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.