As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Boston Research & Management Has Increased Stake by $2.58 Million; Fastenal Co (FAST) Position Increased by Capital City Trust Company

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 80,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 163,726 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, up from 82,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World’s Fastest Laptop â€” ASUS ProArt StudioBook One – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 20, 2019 : SAN, BSMX, FAST, CTL, GE, CMCSA, FISV, XEL, BAC, URBN, S, QCOM – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zoom’s Rapid-Fire Growth Continues – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sun Life Finance stated it has 466 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stonebridge Advsrs Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park Oh stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% or 1,400 shares. 479,786 were reported by First Long Island Investors Limited Company. Cordasco Networks has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northeast Invest, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 18,410 shares. Morgan Stanley has 2.23M shares. Greenleaf owns 40,114 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ftb Advisors owns 896 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc Inc (Ca) reported 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.02% stake.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 9,901 shares to 68,587 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 8,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,458 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Azimuth Limited Liability owns 0.63% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 291,355 shares. Loudon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 38,236 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va reported 8,040 shares stake. Griffin Asset Mngmt accumulated 23,576 shares. Wms Ptnrs owns 12,996 shares. Syntal Cap Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 19,017 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Blackrock holds 0.06% or 43.46 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Farm Mutual Automobile reported 368,446 shares. Confluence Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.59M shares. Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 2.83% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, North Star Asset Management has 0.2% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Baxter Bros Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 were bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.