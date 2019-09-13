As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Value Declined, Amg Funds Lifted Position by $378,464; Penn Capital Management Co Stake in Marten Trans LTD (MRTN) Decreased by $1.79 Million as Share Value Rose

Penn Capital Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Marten Trans Ltd (MRTN) by 27.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc sold 99,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The hedge fund held 261,062 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.74M, down from 360,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Marten Trans Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.06. About 226,405 shares traded or 22.34% up from the average. Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) has declined 4.20% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTN News: 27/03/2018 – Marten Transport Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Rev $187M; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q EPS 19c; 19/04/2018 – Marten Transport 1Q Net $10.3M; 07/03/2018 – Marten Transport Declares Dividend of 2.5c; 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q OPER REV. $187.0M, EST. $188.5M; 07/03/2018 Marten Transport Declares Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Marten Transport Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTN); 19/04/2018 – MARTEN TRANSPORT 1Q EPS 19C, EST. 19C

Amg Funds Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 32.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg Funds Llc bought 11,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 48,274 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.57M, up from 36,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg Funds Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Penn Capital Management Co Inc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (NASDAQ:STRL) by 52,773 shares to 309,426 shares, valued at $4.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 16,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Camden Ppty Tr (NYSE:CPT).

Analysts await Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.29 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. MRTN’s profit will be $16.41M for 19.02 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Marten Transport, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 6 investors sold MRTN shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.03 million shares or 1.30% less from 37.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 748,346 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 70,389 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) for 41,200 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust reported 10,697 shares. 150,409 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Morgan Dempsey Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 39,164 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. 98,166 were reported by Westfield Mngmt Limited Partnership. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 6,849 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 0.01% stake. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 266,392 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.08% invested in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.02% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). 46,633 were reported by Barclays Public Limited Com. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN). Campbell Co Investment Adviser Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Monday, August 5.

