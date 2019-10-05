As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Roundview Capital Boosted Position by $1.18 Million; Bluecrest Capital Management LTD Has Cut Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $4.43 Million as Share Value Rose

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 94.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd sold 52,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 2,883 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $246,000, down from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $81.85. About 758,101 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB SAYS CONCENTRATION IN PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER, DISTRIBUTION, PHARMACY STORE BUSINESSES MAY PREVENT COMPETITION; 02/04/2018 – ABC: PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS SITE STILL SUSPENDED; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 36,827 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 73,664 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, up from 36,837 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Bluecrest Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Relic Inc by 6,234 shares to 9,362 shares, valued at $810,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (Call) (EWZ) by 107,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Analysts await AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 8.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.45 per share. ABC’s profit will be $327.70 million for 12.95 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by AmerisourceBergen Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.23% negative EPS growth.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08 million and $444.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 61,587 shares to 63,754 shares, valued at $1.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 9,331 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,254 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

