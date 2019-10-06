As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Northstar Investment Advisors Upped Position by $3.71 Million; Scharf Investments Maintains Position in Cvs Health (CVS)

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 93.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 115,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 240,002 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.82M, up from 124,155 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 37,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.78M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.78 million, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/04/2018 – Rep. Smith: Rep. Smith Delivers Tax Cuts, Wage Increases for CVS Employees; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH ANNOUNCES ACTION TO RESOLVE SHAREHOLDER SUIT; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Retail/LTC Revenue Rose 5.6% to $20.4B

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $492.79 million and $541.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Inc. (NYSE:PSA) by 3,251 shares to 41,139 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magellan Midstream Ptnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 15,151 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,993 shares, and cut its stake in Tc Energy Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 86 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stevens LP has invested 0.67% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Washington Tru has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 956,197 are owned by Quantum Ltd Limited Liability Company Nj. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co reported 25,016 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bb&T holds 16,749 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kdi Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.44% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Exane Derivatives owns 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Willis Counsel owns 348,100 shares. 634,762 are held by Amf Pensionsforsakring. Etrade Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,582 shares. Daiwa Securities reported 22,354 shares stake.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argyle Cap Mgmt invested in 0.91% or 43,873 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability reported 19,991 shares. National Pension has 1.37M shares. 1St Source Retail Bank holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 20,057 shares. Twin Secs Inc holds 4.38% or 222,309 shares. 59,690 are held by First Allied Advisory Svcs. Regent Mngmt Ltd Llc has 69,929 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 2,302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Delaware-based Cypress Capital Ltd Company has invested 2.58% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 35,508 were accumulated by Toth Financial Advisory Corporation. Deutsche National Bank Ag holds 0.18% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 5.59 million shares. 5,950 were accumulated by Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or. Asset Strategies invested in 0.1% or 7,981 shares. 156,361 are held by Dnb Asset Mngmt As. Jupiter Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

