As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Marshfield Associates Has Increased Stake; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Ballentine Partners Lifted Position

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 174.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 109,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 171,767 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44 million, up from 62,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.5. About 20.71M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline leads race to buy $20bn Pfizer unit; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 30/03/2018 – Big deal – $ALNY -8.3% Don’t miss Watch out Alnylam/Ionis: Pfizer’s positive PhIII tafamidis data makes drug a new rival @BrittanyMeiling; 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Receives Complete Response Letter From FDA on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 22/03/2018 – Reckitt Benckiser Ends Talks for Parts of Pfizer’s Consumer Health Business; 21/05/2018 – Association of Community Cancer Centers and Pfizer Offer Grant Opportunities Focused on Improving Quality of Breast Cancer Care; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 22/03/2018 – RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC RB.L – END OF DISCUSSIONS FOR PARTS OF PFIZER’S CONSUMER HEALTH BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94M, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 1,618 shares to 240,227 shares, valued at $46.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 21,124 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Thursday, August 1.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (NYSE:CMG) by 141,280 shares to 85,222 shares, valued at $62.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 8,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,267 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).