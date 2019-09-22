As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Holder Park Presidio Capital Has Boosted Stake; As Yum Brands (YUM) Valuation Rose, Holder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Decreased Its Holding

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 53.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc sold 3,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 3,397 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376,000, down from 7,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $112.3. About 2.40 million shares traded or 60.14% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 08/03/2018 – KFC returning to former supplier in UK after chicken shortage; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT, A DIVISION OF YUM! BRANDS, ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC DEAL; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – DEAL DOUBLES PIZZA HUT’S FOOTPRINT IN THE REGIONS COVERED BY THE ALLIANCE; 20/03/2018 – Brandt had worked with Niccol at Yum Brands; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM)

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Csrwire.com which released: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “StockBeat – Beyond Meat Hits Menu at KFC, Shares Surge – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum Brands hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Yum! Brands Announces Technology-Centric Appointments to Elevate the Customer Experience and Accelerate Global Growth – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, down 8.65% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.04 per share. YUM’s profit will be $289.07M for 29.55 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $622.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 48,618 shares to 82,575 shares, valued at $2.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Closer Look At Uber Eats, Uber’s Fastest Growing Business – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “RIAs May Be Growing Too Fast – Nasdaq” published on September 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Stock Market Activity Today & Latest Stock Market Trends – Nasdaq” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

