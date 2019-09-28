As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Hills Bank & Trust Company Has Raised Stake by $2.94 Million; Waterfront Capital Partners Increased Its Starwood Ppty Tr (STWD) Holding by $1.19 Million as Valuation Rose

Hills Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 99.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hills Bank & Trust Company bought 91,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 183,898 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.99 million, up from 92,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (STWD) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 54,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.91% . The hedge fund held 706,996 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.06 million, up from 652,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.3. About 1.54 million shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has risen 2.33% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STWD News: 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CLOSES 11TH OPPORTUNISTIC REAL ESTATE FUND AT $7.55B; 18/04/2018 – STARWOOD CAPITAL GROUP PUBLISHES OFFER DOCUMENTS FOR CA IMMO AND IMMOFINANZ; 22/03/2018 – U.S. firm Starwood seeks stakes in Austrian property groups; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Rev $260.6M; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO TO COMMENT ON STARWOOD ONCE BID DOCUMENTATION AVAILABLE; 04/05/2018 – Starwood Property Trust 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – American Express to Offer New ‘Starwood Preferred Guest American Express Luxury Card’; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL; 27/03/2018 – CA IMMO CAIV.Vl CFO SAYS NEED TO KNOW MORE ABOUT STARWOOD’S STRATEGY BEFORE CAN COMMENT ON ITS OFFER; 27/04/2018 – IMMOFINANZ EXEC BD RECOMMENDS NON-ACCEPTANCE OF STARWOOD OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold STWD shares while 102 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 162.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 163.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

