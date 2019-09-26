As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined, Harvey Investment Co Has Raised Holding; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holder Viking Fund Management Increased Its Stake by $2.28 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 99,500 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.63 million, up from 69,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 4.03 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 31/05/2018 – Correct: Shell: Ursa Hub Co-Owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), ConocoPhillips (16%); 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 01/05/2018 – SURINAME TALKS W/ EXXON, BP, STATOIL ON NEAR SHORE EXPLORATION; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 10/05/2018 – Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery restarts crude unit; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT TO PLANS TO EVENTUALLY REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO ZERO – PRIME MINISTER; 27/04/2018 – Net Production Falls at Exxon; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Greenhouse Gas Reduction Measures; 08/05/2018 – QP’S CEO SEES HUGE GROWTH FOR GAS DEMAND IN U.S., SAYS BIGGEST GROWTH TO COME FROM CHINA, INDIA AND OTHER ASIAN COUNTRIES AS WELL AS MIDDLE EAST

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.95. About 1.33M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $593.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares to 66,628 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5,282 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,593 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tesla’s Third Gigafactory: Profitable Next Quarter – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Inovalon Holdings (NASDAQ:INOV) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 67% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Fastenal’s (NASDAQ:FAST) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal (FAST) Q1 Earnings: Can Solid Sales Ease Margin Woes? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Vietravel Airlines plans 2020 launch in fast-growing market – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Global Endowment Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 14,060 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.07% or 3.52 million shares. Oarsman Cap Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Penobscot stated it has 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Veritable LP holds 0.01% or 10,956 shares. Perkins Cap Mngmt holds 0.25% or 10,900 shares. Stratos Wealth Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 10,481 shares. Toth Financial Advisory holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 19,417 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cypress Cap holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 12,930 shares. Etrade Capital Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 12,582 shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 0.12% or 67,346 shares. Godsey Gibb Associates holds 470,936 shares. Stonebridge Cap Management accumulated 44,780 shares or 0.58% of the stock. Diamond Hill holds 59,873 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “The Energy Stock to Avoid Next Quarter – Schaeffers Research” on June 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Some Energy Short Sellers Feeling Squeezed – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: September 25, 2019.