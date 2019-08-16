As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Strategic Financial Services Upped Its Stake by $2.82 Million; As Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Price Rose, Fsi Group Lifted Stake

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.97. About 1.14 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 23,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.55% . The hedge fund held 126,926 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 102,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Western Alliance Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.93. About 343,994 shares traded. Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) has declined 12.62% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.62% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Partners Llc owns 3,358 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Yorktown And Rech Company stated it has 20,100 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Yhb Invest Advisors Incorporated invested in 35,488 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Duncker Streett & reported 18,708 shares stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 90,101 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jump Trading Lc reported 5,983 shares stake. Tdam Usa Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Boston Family Office Ltd Com owns 3,510 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Company reported 68,414 shares. Jaffetilchin Ptnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.23% or 16,300 shares. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Mairs invested in 2.19% or 2.80 million shares. 43 are held by Mufg Americas Corp. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 19,495 shares to 258,246 shares, valued at $15.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 41,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,965 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $113,125 activity.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71 billion and $92.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 52,932 shares to 270,920 shares, valued at $7.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,283 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).