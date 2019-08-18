As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Strategic Financial Services Has Boosted Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Sand Hill Global Advisors Has Cut Its Holding by $2.99 Million

Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 91.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought 44,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 92,173 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.93 million, up from 48,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.39% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $29.98. About 2.72 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 20.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc sold 1,679 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,385 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 8,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $886.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 2.80M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/04/2018 – WhereverTV & APP Mastery Release Mobile Apps for Android, IOS and Amazon’s Fire TV Stick; 16/04/2018 – Kia Motors America Introduces UVO Skill For Amazon Alexa To Enable Voice Controls; 23/05/2018 – Tech Today: Tesla’s Brakes, Amazon’s AI, Hewlett’s Cash Flow — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM CFO SAYS STRONG ADVERTISING GROWTH CONTRIBUTED TO PROFIT – MEDIA CALL; 16/03/2018 – Christina Farr: Friday afternoon scoop: Amazon just hired a former FDA big shot for their Grand Challenges/1492 team, another; 26/04/2018 – NFL extends Amazon streaming deal for Thursday Night Football; 11/04/2018 – Amazon and HP Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings in the Computer Industry, According to Temkin Group; 26/04/2018 – Amazon cloud revenue rises 49 percent in first quarter; 29/04/2018 – Walmart Also in Talks to Sell Majority Stake in Brazil Operations; 26/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: Some independent booksellers are hopping mad about the Amazon-exclusive rollout of the new John Oliver book,

Sand Hill Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.31B and $979.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 84,871 shares to 743,217 shares, valued at $209.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 22,473 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,167 shares, and has risen its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Capital Guardian Tru Company has 1.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 54,405 shares. 735,592 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Epoch Inv Prtn reported 4,076 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 28,876 shares. Botty Lc reported 11,516 shares or 6.13% of all its holdings. Friess Lc reported 3.11% stake. The Georgia-based Advisory Service Networks Ltd Liability Company has invested 1.08% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Arizona State Retirement System stated it has 80,089 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Goodwin Daniel L reported 0.25% stake. 1,505 were accumulated by Highlander Management Limited Liability Company. Td Limited invested in 45 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jnba Advsrs invested in 1,098 shares. Jennison Ltd accumulated 2.96 million shares. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP has 547 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 71.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,613 shares to 66,675 shares, valued at $12.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 159,908 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 178,874 shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Florida-based Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.22% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 0.07% or 87,138 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Company reported 24 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Savings Bank Of America De invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 18,708 were accumulated by Duncker Streett And Inc. Amer Bank holds 13,680 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 14,785 shares. Millennium Mngmt owns 7,872 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research holds 0.02% or 46,630 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 9,763 shares. 114,197 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Madison Hldg holds 936,590 shares. Moreover, Mason Street Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.