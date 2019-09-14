As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Shareholder Redmond Asset Management Raised Stake; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Lifted Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $377,949 as Stock Value Declined

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 9,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 103,918 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.13M, up from 94,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Redmond Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmond Asset Management Llc bought 33,612 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 67,926 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.21M, up from 34,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmond Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 5,384 shares to 54,396 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 2,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,613 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1.

Redmond Asset Management Llc, which manages about $222.44M and $232.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp Com (NASDAQ:TECD) by 4,497 shares to 12,422 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1.