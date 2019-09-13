As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Shareholder Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake; Synopsys (SNPS) Stock Value Rose While Caxton Associates LP Increased Its Stake

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 91.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 2,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 5,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $656,000, up from 2,659 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 325,245 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Net $102.5M; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q EPS 67c; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys to Showcase Its Software Integrity Platform at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.72, REV VIEW $2.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Synopsys Design Platform Certified for Samsung 8LPP Process Technology; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 09/05/2018 – Synopsys Announces Earnings Release Date for Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2018; 31/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS BEGINS $165M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 05/04/2018 – SYNOPSYS REPLENISHES REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION TO $500M; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 347.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management bought 32,001 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 41,208 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 9,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.06M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Company Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Thomasville National Bank accumulated 10,500 shares. Griffin Asset Management Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 23,576 shares. 7,500 were reported by Pictet And Cie (Europe). Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 544 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 58,531 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 1.17% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kistler accumulated 580 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc has invested 0.61% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Illinois-based Hartline Corporation has invested 0.34% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1832 Asset LP stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Lenox Wealth Mngmt owns 1,522 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 151,847 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 70,277 shares.

Livingston Group Asset Management Southport Capital Management, which manages about $220.76 million and $219.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,378 shares to 37,007 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total Stk Mkt (VTI) by 3,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,164 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

