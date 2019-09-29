As Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Declined, Sequent Asset Management Has Raised Stake; Atricure (ATRC) Market Valuation Rose While First Light Asset Management Raised by $5.73 Million Its Holding

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Atricure Inc (ATRC) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 197,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.42% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.17 million, up from 914,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Atricure Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $970.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $24.58. About 275,237 shares traded or 7.63% up from the average. AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has risen 16.15% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRC News: 02/04/2018 AtriCure Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – CEO Carrel Gifts 325 Of AtriCure Inc; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q REV. $47.0M, EST. $45.4M; 19/04/2018 – DJ AtriCure Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRC); 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE 1Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 27C; 26/04/2018 – ATRICURE ATRC.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $190 MLN TO $196 MLN; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 4.3% Position in AtriCure; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$196M; 24/05/2018 – AtriCure Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 31; 26/04/2018 – AtriCure 1Q Loss/Shr 31c

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $28,990 was made by Ancius Michael J on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hilltop Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 10,657 shares. Merian Glob (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 19,821 shares. Cullinan Assoc invested in 0.01% or 6,300 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 2.22M shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 20 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc holds 2,002 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Horizon Lc has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability stated it has 10,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tdam Usa invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Eqis Capital Inc accumulated 16,888 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Redmond Asset Llc owns 67,926 shares or 0.95% of their US portfolio. Hills National Bank & Trust Trust accumulated 183,898 shares. Moreover, Toth Advisory has 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 19,417 shares. Provident invested in 2.93% or 2.62M shares.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $720.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc by 284,030 shares to 327,132 shares, valued at $21.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 11,984 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 499,344 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.84 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 18 investors sold ATRC shares while 29 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 33.41 million shares or 3.89% more from 32.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al reported 26,918 shares. Aqr Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,087 shares stake. Moreover, Principal Fincl Inc has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). State Street stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Eagle Asset holds 242,679 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 57,133 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Llc has 0.01% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 7,263 shares. Moreover, Legal & General Grp Public Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 7,433 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 433,912 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 44,065 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Bnp Paribas Asset Management has invested 0.12% in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership owns 0.04% invested in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for 132,014 shares. Campbell And Adviser Limited Co stated it has 12,254 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of America De stated it has 172,327 shares or 0% of all its holdings.