As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined, Provident Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $17.77 Million; Ar Asset Management Has Lifted Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) Holding by $2.29 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Ar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit (SKT) by 567.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ar Asset Management Inc bought 143,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 168,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.73 million, up from 25,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Tanger Factory Outlet Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $15.91. About 2.72M shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has declined 32.77% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical SKT News: 12/04/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Raises Dividend to $1.40 Vs. $1.37; 01/05/2018 – Tanger Factory Outlet Had Seen FY EPS $1.02-$1.08/Share

Provident Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provident Investment Management Inc bought 555,337 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.87 million, up from 576,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Provident Investment Management Inc, which manages about $417.42M and $674.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 3,786 shares to 1,605 shares, valued at $205,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,503 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,371 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $144,090 activity.

