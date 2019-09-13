As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined, Old National Bancorp Lifted Position by $3.40 Million; As Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Share Value Rose, Tsp Capital Management Group Has Decreased by $532,180 Its Stake

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 9,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 144,445 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 153,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $62.06. About 17,740 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Breaks Ground on $52 Million Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton, M.D. From Its Board; 24/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Announces Retirement of Director John R. Middleton From Its Bd; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 106.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 106,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 206,071 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.72 million, up from 99,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.9. About 868,394 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $28,990 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Be Disappointed With Their 13% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Check Out These 5 Fast-Growing Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Argentina could avoid default if economy recovers fast enough -Stiglitz – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Apple Bolsters Its Fast-Growing Wearables Business With a New Apple Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings: 3 Fast-Growing Tech Companies to Watch Next Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement accumulated 26,653 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Northeast Management reported 0.05% stake. Fiduciary Trust owns 224,944 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Advisory Service Net Ltd Co invested in 0.09% or 45,155 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc owns 10,575 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Linscomb Williams Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pnc Financial Ser Gru invested in 0.02% or 474,255 shares. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc accumulated 49,264 shares. Ironwood Investment Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.45% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northern Corporation holds 0.06% or 7.57M shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Inc has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 25,016 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 7,020 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 266,907 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,860 shares to 46,387 shares, valued at $13.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 28,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,096 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ).

More notable recent Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Middlesex Water Company Hosts Annual Meeting Nasdaq:MSEX – GlobeNewswire” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much is Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) CEO Getting Paid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By Middlesex Water Company’s (NASDAQ:MSEX) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Middlesex Water Company Reports 2018 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) Insiders Sell Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.37, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold MSEX shares while 35 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 9.23 million shares or 6.08% more from 8.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 0.1% or 294,391 shares. 422,861 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Liability Co. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams has 7,650 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Victory Mngmt has 0% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 1,944 shares. First Fin In has 0.06% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Cordasco Fin holds 0.08% or 1,419 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc invested in 0% or 10,346 shares. 157,759 are owned by First Advsr Limited Partnership. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Cambridge Investment Research owns 8,121 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 6,714 shares. Manchester Management Ltd owns 20,234 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Vanguard Gru Incorporated Inc reported 1.03 million shares. Bessemer Gru reported 37,575 shares.