As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined, Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Position; Phocas Financial Position In Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) Was Lifted

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $32.68. About 1.04M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit (SBRA) by 47.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 163,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.68% . The institutional investor held 510,681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.06 million, up from 347,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sabra Health Care Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.12. About 165,998 shares traded. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) has declined 1.62% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SBRA News: 30/04/2018 – Tostitos And Sabra Are Fueling Cinco de Mayo Get-Togethers…One Ride At A Time; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.47 – $2.55; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.63; 09/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT 1Q FFO 64c/Shr; 09/05/2018 – SABRA CUTS 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO VIEW; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC QTRLY NORMALIZED AFFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE $0.58; 06/03/2018 Sabra Dipping Company Brings New Mediterranean Bean Dips to Market; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SEES 2018 NORMALIZED AFFO SHR ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $2.27 – $2.35; 09/05/2018 – SABRA HEALTH CARE REIT INC SBRA.O FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Sabra Healthcare REIT: Signature HealthCARE Has Represented That Settlement With Federal and State Agencies Is Immiment

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $934.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 9,565 shares to 88,591 shares, valued at $4.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qts Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 25,173 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,720 shares, and cut its stake in Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSEMKT:IRT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold SBRA shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 161.30 million shares or 5.20% more from 153.32 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..