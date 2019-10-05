As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined, Holder Park Presidio Capital Raised Its Position; Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Stock Price Rose While Kings Point Capital Management Decreased Stake

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.07M, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) by 50.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management sold 45,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.91% . The institutional investor held 45,283 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, down from 91,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 1.56 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange: Promotions of Cunningham and Tuttle Are Effective as of May 25; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange April Oil ADV Up 7%; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Reports April Statistics; 22/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 22/05/2018 – NYSE Parent Intercontinental Exchange Details Transition and Separation Agreement With NYSE Outgoing Leader Thomas Farley; 21/05/2018 – NYSE appoints Stacey Cunningham as first female president; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launche; 04/04/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S. – THE 3 CENTS LIMIT IS EFFECTIVE START OF TRADING THURSDAY, APRIL 5

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 230,000 shares to 135,000 shares, valued at $23.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CVS: Fundamentals Matter – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Escape a Sudden Bear Attack – Nasdaq” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Wendy’s, Domino’s And Discount Brokers – Seeking Alpha” published on October 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cricket-Elgar-du Plessis stand leads South Africa’s Vizag fightback – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 7,494 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jnba invested in 0.06% or 8,853 shares. Bares Mngmt invested in 7.75% or 8.68 million shares. Mairs Incorporated reported 5.25 million shares. Stearns Service Group Incorporated reported 11,555 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Provident Tru, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.62 million shares. Stewart & Patten Lc invested in 0.04% or 6,200 shares. Capital City Fl invested in 46,239 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Marshfield Associates invested in 2.79M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Logan Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.3% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Central Bank & Trust And holds 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 332 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 0.07% or 198,700 shares. Haverford Trust holds 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 8,510 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was made by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Announces First Block Trade of Bakkt Bitcoin Futures – Business Wire” on October 04, 2019, also Usnews.com with their article: “LSE: A Story of Failed Mega Mergers | Top News – U.S. News & World Report” published on September 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ICE Data Services Launches ICE DataVault, a Cloud-Based Tick History Platform – Business Wire” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange President Ben Jackson to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on September 11 – Business Wire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Intercontinental Exchange – Motley Fool” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold ICE shares while 236 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 468.62 million shares or 0.19% less from 469.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Tru holds 2,982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 697,890 shares. Element Cap Lc accumulated 0.08% or 13,735 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co stated it has 9,607 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Bridgeway owns 0.4% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 364,400 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Incorporated holds 40 shares. Moreover, Community Tru And Investment has 1.59% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 2,528 shares. Mason Street Ltd Liability owns 80,417 shares. Prudential Public Limited has invested 0.09% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Tortoise Inv Limited Liability Corp reported 100 shares stake.

Analysts await Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.92 EPS, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. ICE’s profit will be $510.38M for 25.54 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.13% negative EPS growth.