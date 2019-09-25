As Fastenal Co (FAST) Shares Declined, Harvey Investment Co Raised by $10.96 Million Its Holding; Lyons Wealth Management Boosted Stake in Microsoft (MSFT)

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Lyons Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 80.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyons Wealth Management Llc bought 4,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 10,997 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyons Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.36. About 20.84 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SEES 4Q TAX RATE ABOUT 16%; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/04/2018 – RedSeal Formalizes Channel Partner Program to Address Growing Global Demand to Model, Measure and Manage Hybrid Data Centers; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft earnings: 95 cents per share, vs 85 cents expected

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 6,366 shares to 66,628 shares, valued at $14.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 6,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,137 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Labs Inc (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Daiwa Securities Grp has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 22,354 shares. Raymond James & Associate holds 3.32 million shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership holds 87,300 shares. Summit Asset Limited Liability reported 8,356 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kornitzer Management Ks has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag owns 2.38 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 39,674 were accumulated by Tuttle Tactical Mgmt. Umb Bancorp N A Mo stated it has 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 3,868 shares or 0% of the stock. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) has 31,940 shares. The Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancshares And has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 1,522 were reported by Lenox Wealth Mngmt.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of stock.

