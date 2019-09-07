As Fastenal Co. (FAST) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Investment Management Of Virginia Has Decreased Position by $1.51 Million; Boston Advisors Lowered Its Holding in Ugi New Com (UGI) as Share Value Declined

Boston Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New Com (UGI) by 52.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Advisors Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The institutional investor held 6,393 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $354,000, down from 13,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 1.70 million shares traded or 0.70% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT SUPPORTED BY LONG-TERM AGREEMENT & WILL REQUIRE TOTAL CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF $50 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 06/03/2018 UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q Net $276M

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 119,578 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69 million, down from 143,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.56. About 3.67M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP holds 1.97M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rampart Invest Mgmt Co Limited Co holds 46,395 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.07% or 23,938 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer & Inc reported 32,622 shares. 22,847 are owned by Cap City Trust Company Fl. Penobscot Invest Incorporated invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Advisor Llc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 4,563 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 0.01% stake. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 5,830 shares in its portfolio. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv stated it has 1.00 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Serv Inc invested in 0.02% or 508 shares. Prudential Finance Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 274,119 shares. The Iowa-based Hills Bank And Tru Communications has invested 1.59% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 12,145 are held by Court Place Advisors Lc.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp. (NYSE:FDX) by 1,885 shares to 4,545 shares, valued at $825,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 127,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.43 million for 21.92 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts accumulated 17,705 shares or 0% of the stock. Veritable Lp stated it has 0.02% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). 6,071 were accumulated by New England Private Wealth Limited Liability Company. Aperio Grp Inc Lc, a California-based fund reported 89,689 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Diamond Hill Cap Management holds 0.57% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 1.88 million shares. Private Advisor Grp stated it has 13,491 shares. Eqis Capital Mgmt has 0.04% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability reported 1,539 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has 7,936 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 62,500 shares. 153 were reported by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested in 337,285 shares or 1.79% of the stock. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.04% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Lord Abbett & Ltd holds 192,600 shares.

Boston Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (NYSE:SHG) by 13,670 shares to 38,199 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 16,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core S&P500 Etf (IVV).

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -115.38% negative EPS growth.