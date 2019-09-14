As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raised Its Position; Dnb Asset Management As Trimmed Its Stake in Newell Brands (NWL) as Market Valuation Declined

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 22,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, up from 23,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Dnb Asset Management As decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL) by 18.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As sold 9,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.11% . The institutional investor held 42,931 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $662.00 million, down from 52,928 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Newell Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 3.78 million shares traded. Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) has declined 45.86% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500. Some Historical NWL News: 16/03/2018 – Carl Icahn boosts stake in Newell Brands as proxy battle heats up; 23/04/2018 – @JimCramer walks back his negative call on Newell Brands after its proxy fight ends; 16/04/2018 – Melissa Manley Joins Purchasing Power® as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis; 23/04/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC – ANDREW LANGHAM HAS AGREED TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND DAVID ATCHISON WILL NOT STAND FOR ELECTION; 11/04/2018 – Starboard Criticizes Icahn’s Newell Nominees, Pitches Own Slate; 04/05/2018 – Newell Brands to Use Proceeds for Deleveraging, Share Repurchases; 23/04/2018 – Cramer walks back negative Newell call after proxy fight ends, gives blessing to buy; 20/04/2018 – Jostens Unveils North Dakota State University Championship Rings and Fan Jewelry Collection; 04/05/2018 – NEWELL BRANDS INC NWL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.65 TO $2.85; 04/05/2018 – Newell Finds Waddington Buyer and Puts More Brands Up For Sale

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, which manages about $2.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,900 shares to 347,180 shares, valued at $26.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,571 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $78,800 activity.

