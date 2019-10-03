As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Value Declined, Ironwood Investment Counsel Increased Position; Deere & Co Com (DE) Stake Boosted by Tocqueville Asset Management Lp

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Deere & Co Com (DE) by 22.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 51,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 275,009 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.57M, up from 223,664 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Deere & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $164.83. About 1.34 million shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY ADJ NET ABOUT $3.1B, SAW $2.85B, EST. $3.09B; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS WIRTGEN IS GENERATING “STRONG” POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN CURRENT FISCAL YEAR; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 30/04/2018 – John Deere and Tata sign potentially groundbreaking deal in Nigeria; 21/03/2018 – Allen added that Deere would absorb the costs of higher steel prices and “work aggressively” to cut other costs to offset the impact; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 15/05/2018 – Cubist Adds GoDaddy, Exits Deere, Buys More Agilent: 13F; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.01. About 3.86 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Ltd Com holds 10,575 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Boston And Management accumulated 163,726 shares. Moreover, Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Co has 0.3% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 59,876 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md reported 1.20M shares. Van Eck Corporation holds 1,106 shares. Wellington Llp invested in 7.65M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 74,762 shares. Iowa-based Btc Capital Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bahl And Gaynor reported 386,425 shares. Harvey Comm Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 3.84% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cleararc Inc holds 8,525 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 10,481 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested in 0.04% or 7,500 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia invested in 108,142 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 4,200 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

