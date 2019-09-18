As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined, Sequent Asset Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $545,376; Winslow Evans & Crocker Has Lowered Its Stake in Intuit (INTU) by $599,400

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 955,381 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 FASTENAL FEB. DAILY SALES UP 14.8%; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q EPS 61c; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc sold 2,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 170 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46,000, down from 2,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $266.3. About 263,508 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Net $1.2B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – GLINT WELCOMES SHERRY WHITELEY TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees 4Q Adj EPS 22c-Adj EPS 24c

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 the insider Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kornitzer Capital Ks reported 0.01% stake. Sns Financial Grp Ltd Co, a Minnesota-based fund reported 7,483 shares. Lenox Wealth Management has 1,522 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 8,880 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 31,024 shares. Oppenheimer & reported 74,565 shares. Edge Wealth Limited Company reported 280 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr, Arizona-based fund reported 394 shares. Chilton Invest Lc has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Naples Global Advsr Limited has invested 0.09% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Eaton Vance Management owns 581,471 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Dearborn Partners Ltd Company has 6,716 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd stated it has 61,780 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 4.39 million shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Finance Services Gp Inc stated it has 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Dupont Management Corporation owns 8,056 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cadence Bank Na owns 2,486 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt LP reported 8,000 shares. Hyman Charles D holds 5,448 shares. Asset Mngmt One holds 0.2% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 156,308 shares. Conning owns 4,372 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Eagle Management invested in 22,075 shares. American Intl Group Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 109,354 shares. Massachusetts Fin Ma invested in 2.22M shares or 0.24% of the stock. West Coast Financial Ltd reported 1,035 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 738 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp reported 0.29% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Ballentine Prtnrs Limited Liability Co owns 1,234 shares. 9,358 are held by Ameritas Inv Prns Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, which manages about $600.60M and $358.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA) by 26,264 shares to 28,264 shares, valued at $508,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 31,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).