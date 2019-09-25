As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined, Marietta Investment Partners Upped Its Position by $788,224; Boothbay Fund Management Has Boosted Stake in Fabrinet (FN)

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 24,632 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 49,264 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.61 million, up from 24,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 143.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boothbay Fund Management Llc bought 10,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.26% . The institutional investor held 18,549 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $921,000, up from 7,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boothbay Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.5. About 170,379 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 39.57% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.57% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Rev $334M-$342M; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 07/05/2018 – FABRINET – QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $0.71; 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Management Co Exits Position in Fabrinet; 16/04/2018 – FABRINET SAYS “ZTE IS NOT A DIRECT FABRINET CUSTOMER”; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank reported 1.87 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 962,690 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 2,500 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 5,910 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.06% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 110,371 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ls Inv Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 28,422 shares. Umb Bancorporation N A Mo holds 0.05% or 59,328 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Invest Management Group Ltd has 131,784 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Alta Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 7,316 shares. Meyer Handelman Com reported 7,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bamco reported 1.00M shares stake. 5.09M are held by Principal Grp Inc. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 10,481 shares. Dearborn Llc owns 6,716 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1,564 shares to 38,579 shares, valued at $8.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 57,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,302 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218 on Thursday, August 1.

Boothbay Fund Management Llc, which manages about $486.48M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 13,298 shares to 1,983 shares, valued at $471,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 61,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,377 shares, and cut its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call).

