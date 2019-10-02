As Fastenal Co (FAST) Share Price Declined, Holder Marshfield Associates Boosted Position; James Investment Research Has Trimmed Stake in Kohls (KSS) by $3.66 Million

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 80.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 77,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 19,075 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $907,000, down from 96,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.84% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $46.14. About 2.28 million shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 26/04/2018 – Julius Baer’s David Kohl Says Europe Is Becoming ‘More and More Healthy’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Kohl’s Expands Millennial Brand Portfolio through an Apparel Collection with POPSUGAR; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s Raises EPS Guidance; 10/04/2018 – Kohl’s: Richard D. Schepp, Chief Administrative Officer, to Retire in October; 16/04/2018 – KOHLS CORP – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON APRIL 27, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Celebrate Kohl’s Family Day and Kohl’s Captivation Station at Summerfest 2018; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE 3.6%; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 23/03/2018 – KOHL’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY FITCH

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.85. About 2.46M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Marshfield Associates, which manages about $1.89B and $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,288 shares to 413,811 shares, valued at $84.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 10,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 445,896 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Cl A (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Co accumulated 0% or 673,894 shares. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Ashmore Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 1.64 million shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 544 shares. Harvey Limited holds 700,024 shares. Turtle Creek Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Quantitative Invest Mgmt Lc owns 0.12% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 96,603 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys stated it has 26,653 shares. Armstrong Henry H Assoc reported 28,655 shares. Marshfield Associate invested 5.83% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). The Massachusetts-based Cadence Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cornerstone Advsr Inc has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,822 shares. Long Road Inv Counsel Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 136,440 shares. 13.74 million were accumulated by Invesco Ltd. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 456,944 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, July 18 the insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.85M for 13.41 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 136,110 shares to 146,026 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 6,167 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 83 investors sold KSS shares while 152 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 148.17 million shares or 8.95% less from 162.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 158,108 shares stake. Steadfast Cap Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) or 595,171 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 2.87 million shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0.02% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Keybank National Association Oh reported 4,355 shares. Hennessy Advsr has invested 0.09% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). 14,058 are owned by Bankshares Of Hawaii. Hrt stated it has 12,794 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Northern invested in 5.16M shares or 0.06% of the stock. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Company reported 135 shares stake. Mount Lucas Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 140,271 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank holds 340,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Uss Invest Mngmt Limited owns 393,300 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Gulf Intll Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd owns 37,013 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.07% or 7.98 million shares.