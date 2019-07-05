As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Rose, Welch & Forbes Has Decreased Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Cut Position in Heico (HEI) as Shares Rose

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Heico Corporation (HEI) by 17.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 29,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 142,903 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56 million, down from 172,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Heico Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $135.74. About 258,486 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 40.90% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET SALES TO BE 13% – 14%; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 15/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q EPS 55c; 29/05/2018 – HEICO CORP – ANTICIPATE 2018 CONSOLIDATED OPERATING MARGIN TO APPROXIMATE 21%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO CORP – FURTHER FINANCIAL TERMS AND DETAILS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/04/2018 – Heico’s Dukane Seacom Acquired Emergency Locator Transmitter Beacon Product Line of Instrumar Limited

Welch & Forbes Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 70.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc sold 14,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,830 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $375,000, down from 19,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 1.29 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $293,078 activity. IRWIN THOMAS S sold 10,000 shares worth $706,390. 1,445 HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) shares with value of $115,012 were bought by SCHRIESHEIM ALAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold HEI shares while 85 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 31.34 million shares or 3.50% less from 32.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) has 1.06% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 34,646 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd owns 13,722 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 65,464 shares. Regions Fincl owns 177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Reilly Advsr invested in 0.01% or 439 shares. Bamco New York holds 0.05% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 125,993 shares. First Manhattan Com has invested 0% in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI). Tci Wealth reported 43 shares. 3,924 are held by Nikko Asset Management Americas. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 0% or 4,498 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc reported 87 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 88,671 shares. D E Shaw & Inc owns 92,047 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI).

Analysts await HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 8.16% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HEI’s profit will be $61.34M for 64.03 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by HEICO Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.67% negative EPS growth.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $77.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in A O Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) by 174,397 shares to 531,747 shares, valued at $28.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sa (NYSE:CX) by 213,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 604,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Cars.Com.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.57 million activity. Another trade for 39,583 shares valued at $2.49M was sold by Hein LeLand J. $302,550 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were sold by LUNDQUIST NICHOLAS J. On Tuesday, January 29 DOLAN MICHAEL JOHN sold $150,000 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cleararc reported 6,934 shares. L And S owns 20,723 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. King Luther Cap Mngmt has invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Atria Investments Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Laffer Invests owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 42,354 shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Lc stated it has 283,311 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Com has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 42,014 shares. Quantum Cap Lc Nj has invested 7.54% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Endurance Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,200 shares. Zebra Ltd has 6,169 shares. Fmr Ltd invested in 961,614 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Grand Jean Cap owns 4,404 shares. Sequent Asset Management Ltd holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 21,193 shares. Meyer Handelman Co holds 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 3,500 shares.

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95B and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 14,588 shares to 42,801 shares, valued at $11.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 6,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,472 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).