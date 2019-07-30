As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Rose, Diam Company LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $20.14 Million; Epr Pptys (EPR) Shareholder Brookfield Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.73 million, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $74.82. About 313,791 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 30.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 15/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Trophon EPR System – 36C25518Q0324; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 11/03/2018 – UPM: TVO CONFIRMS A SETTLEMENT PACT SIGNED ON OL3 EPR PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share $1.26; 09/04/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL BALANCE OF ITS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS FLAMANVILLE EPR NUCLEAR REACTOR COST OF 10.5 BLN EUROS IS NOT REPRESENTATIVE AS IT IS A PROTOTYPE; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Had Seen 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.23-$5.38; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 11/04/2018 – EDF CEO LEVY SAYS COST WOULD BE 60 TO 70 EUROS/MWH FOR EPR THAT ARE BUILT IN SERIES

Diam Company Ltd decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 69.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diam Company Ltd sold 314,623 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 137,972 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.87 million, down from 452,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diam Company Ltd who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $31.32. About 2.29 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 24.22% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.79% the S&P500.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44M for 21.75 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $3.08 million activity. On Thursday, July 18 Ancius Michael J bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 1,104 shares. Lisowski Sheryl Ann also sold $624,999 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares. 39,583 shares were sold by Hein LeLand J, worth $2.49M on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems holds 12,511 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). American Research & Mngmt owns 15,805 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Conning has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 5,170 shares. Moreover, Bright Rock Capital Limited Liability Corp has 0.7% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 32,400 shares. 3,625 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Auxier Asset owns 3,300 shares. Tcw Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 13,100 shares. Armstrong Henry H Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 44,640 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.36 million shares. Whittier reported 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Washington-based Saturna Corp has invested 1.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Destination Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Fdx Advsrs Inc reported 25,566 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 43,124 shares.

Diam Company Ltd, which manages about $18.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Industrial Logistics Pptys T by 82,088 shares to 125,462 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 18,133 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,678 shares, and has risen its stake in American Sts Wtr Co (NYSE:AWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America holds 68,597 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 0% or 498 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 2,624 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 27,285 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 33,591 shares. Amp Capital Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 40,745 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 14,698 shares. Tower Rech Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 7,983 shares. Michigan-based Telemus Ltd Com has invested 0.09% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Scout holds 1.19% or 752,733 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 29,428 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 29,260 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Co reported 11,249 shares. First Interstate Savings Bank owns 424 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Highstreet Asset Mgmt owns 33 shares.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20B and $23.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 135,300 shares to 589,800 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 455,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP).

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, down 29.95% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.87 per share. EPR’s profit will be $98.91 million for 14.28 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.68% negative EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Hirons Michael L sold $937,125 worth of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) on Thursday, February 14.