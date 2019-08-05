As Fastenal Co. (FAST) Market Value Declined, Investment Management Of Virginia Trimmed by $1.51 Million Its Stake; Hamel Associates Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $1.34 Million as Valuation Rose

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co. (FAST) by 16.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc sold 23,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 119,578 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.69M, down from 143,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 2.15M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Accounts Receivable Up 19.8%; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 334.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 12,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 15,687 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 3,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $138.13. About 4.35 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/05/2018 – The superhero sequel’s earnings on Friday helped push Disney over the $3 billion mark for the year; 16/05/2018 – Disney Hasn’t Made Final Decision on Lasseter; 15/03/2018 – SKY ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY PACT W/ FOX, WALT DISNEY; 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SPEAKS AT SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND; 30/05/2018 – Trump sees media bias in handling of ‘Roseanne’ cancellation; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 28,925 shares to 7,510 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 5,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,990 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc, which manages about $422.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 2,272 shares to 3,257 shares, valued at $1.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lattice Semiconductor Corporat (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 209,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,610 shares, and has risen its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE:DDD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

