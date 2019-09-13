As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined, Holder Capital City Trust Company Has Lifted Its Position; Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Shareholder Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Lowered Stake as Stock Declined

Capital City Trust Company increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 102.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company bought 23,392 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,239 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, up from 22,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 330,066 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc sold 393,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 12,187 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $619,000, down from 405,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 741,955 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 07/03/2018 Southwest Airlines Honors Its New Orleans Service With State-Themed Tribute, Unveiling Louisiana One Aircraft; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIR CONFIRMS NO LOSS OF PRESSURE ON DIVERTED FLIGHT; 26/04/2018 – LUV: GROUNDINGS NOT CONSIDERED WITH INSPECTIONS, BLADE HISTORY; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO WON’T COMMENT ON COSTS OF NY, DC SLOT LEASES; 02/05/2018 – Cracked Window Forces Southwest Jet Landing; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Net $463M; 17/04/2018 – A Southwest Airlines Engine Explodes, Killing a Passenger; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 23/04/2018 – Southwest cancels more U.S. flights as it inspects engines; 02/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #Southwest plane from Chicago makes emergency landing due to broken windo

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $547.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,553 shares to 326,096 shares, valued at $43.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,611 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold LUV shares while 240 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $575.10M for 13.05 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.

Capital City Trust Company, which manages about $242.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 8,560 shares to 29,023 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 15,925 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852,581 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

