As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Value Declined, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Raised Its Holding by $400,192; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Holding Has Upped by Waterfront Capital Partners Llc

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 117.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc bought 111,407 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The hedge fund held 205,967 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40 million, up from 94,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $148.45. About 397,758 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SUI News: 06/03/2018 REG-Sun Communities, Inc. Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividends; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Rev $257.9M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES FILES AMENDED AT MARKET OFFERING SALES PACT; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities 1Q Net $30M; 26/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.56 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N – ADJUSTING ITS 2018 SAME COMMUNITY NOI GROWTH GUIDANCE FOR YEAR BY 25 BASIS POINTS TO 6.75 PERCENT TO 7.25 PERCENT; 23/04/2018 – SUN COMMUNITIES INC SUI.N SEES FY 2018 CORE FFO SHR $4.48 TO $4.58; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 23/04/2018 – Sun Communities Sees 2Q Core FFO Per Shr to Be in the Range of $1.03 to $1.06

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 33.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 12,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 49,889 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.63 million, up from 37,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $32.67. About 2.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Ancius Michael J also bought $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 730,880 shares to 16.43M shares, valued at $936.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 12,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,277 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Waterfront Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $264.42M and $607.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 763,561 shares to 267,340 shares, valued at $10.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 338,464 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113,721 shares, and cut its stake in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 19 investors sold SUI shares while 90 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 80.16 million shares or 4.02% more from 77.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.