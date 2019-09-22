As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Raised Stake; Globeflex Capital LP Upped Position in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 81.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 161,605 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 358,751 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.69 million, up from 197,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 25.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 5,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The institutional investor held 27,716 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.60 million, up from 22,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 960,860 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 06/03/2018 – FTC: 20180717: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.; DST Systems, Inc; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 05/04/2018 – Fidessa Group Confirms SS&C Technologies Bid Approach; 04/04/2018 – SS&C gatecrashes Temenos bid for Fidessa; 28/03/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – TRANSACTION IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN APRIL OR MAY; 01/05/2018 – SS&C 1Q ADJ REV $434.6M, EST. $433.8M; 06/04/2018 – SS&C Technologies Confirms Talks With Fidessa; 24/04/2018 – SS&C DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER; 24/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES DOESN’T INTEND TO MAKE OFFER FOR FIDESSA; 16/04/2018 – SS&C: CREDIT PACT INCL. NEW $5.046B SR SEC TERM LOAN B FACILITY

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp Cl A (NYSE:LEN) by 17,490 shares to 7,050 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 69,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,045 shares, and cut its stake in Globant Ord (NYSE:GLOB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Findlay Park Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.31M shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP invested in 0.02% or 49,986 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). The New York-based Select Equity Grp Lp has invested 0% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 33,310 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 312,846 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 4,496 shares in its portfolio. Fred Alger reported 82,466 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 394,173 are held by Hhr Asset Management Ltd Llc. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd invested 0.03% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.29% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 10,547 shares. 197,500 are owned by Origin Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 147,260 shares in its portfolio. Intrust Financial Bank Na stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Psagot Invest House Ltd reported 93,273 shares stake.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SS&C Announces $500 Million Common Stock Repurchase Program – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Insiders Have Been Buying Shares – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on March 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 07/01/2019: SSNC,JKS,LRAD – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sei Invests Co has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 236,847 shares. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.03% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 9,567 shares. 1.20 million were reported by Cap Wealth Planning. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. 7,494 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 10,956 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield reported 7,700 shares. Price T Rowe Md reported 1.20 million shares. 2,496 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability. Scotia Cap invested in 0.01% or 24,992 shares. Korea Inv Corp accumulated 112,700 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mngmt Co has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bell Bancorporation stated it has 26,325 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 3.52 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia reported 84,212 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L..

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA): Is It Growing Too Fast? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mimecast Makes Migrating from Symantec’s Email Security.cloud Fast and Easy – GlobeNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Fastenal (FAST) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 04, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fastenal Fastens Its Steep Upward Trajectory – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forty Seven, Inc. Granted Fast Track Designation for Magrolimab (5F9) for the Treatment of Myelodysplastic Syndrome and Acute Myeloid Leukemia – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $46.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 13,559 shares to 14 shares, valued at $1,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 54,982 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,824 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).