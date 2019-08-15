As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Df Dent & Co Has Decreased by $12.32 Million Its Stake; Masco (MAS) Market Value Rose While Iridian Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3.21M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $98.42 million, down from 5.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 416,740 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 23/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 192,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.22 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $142.46M, down from 2.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $29.32. About 890,631 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Company to Host Investor Presentation; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Gross Profit Fell 73 Basis Points; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Sees 2018 Net Capital Expenditures About $149M; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 05/04/2018 – Fastenal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference May 10; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co invested in 0.08% or 31,610 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 327,599 shares. Delphi Mgmt Ma has invested 1.28% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Lpl Limited Co owns 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 56,426 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher holds 194,363 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Wetherby Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 5,400 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance. Gemmer Asset Ltd Llc, a California-based fund reported 224 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Company invested 0.05% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Boltwood Mgmt has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Northern Tru reported 7.31 million shares stake. Korea Investment stated it has 641,697 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Csat Inv Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 636 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kkr & Co Inc by 3.72M shares to 3.82 million shares, valued at $89.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 361,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.51 million shares, and has risen its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $202.62M for 13.61 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsrs owns 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 1,656 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated has 450 shares. Bp Plc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 28,000 shares. Grand Jean Capital Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rafferty Asset Management Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 34,249 were accumulated by Brown Capital Mgmt Lc. Sequent Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Jnba Fincl Advisors reported 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Llc holds 0% or 4,790 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 90,101 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 311,947 shares. Moreover, Atria Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 12,511 shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $33,264 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

Analysts await Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) to report earnings on October, 9. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. FAST’s profit will be $206.44 million for 20.36 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Fastenal Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brooks Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 323,512 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $78.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 17,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,688 shares, and has risen its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC).

