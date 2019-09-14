As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, Sequent Asset Management Has Raised Its Stake by $545,376; Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Lifted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 46.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 4,503 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 14,206 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, up from 9,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 02/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Paul Giamatti joins @TheRock in Disney’s #JungleCruise

Sequent Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 80.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequent Asset Management Llc bought 17,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 38,236 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.25 million, up from 21,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequent Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 3.20 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Korea has 0.78% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.30M shares. Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) holds 23,197 shares or 2.03% of its portfolio. Lincoln Cap Ltd Llc owns 87,767 shares for 5.49% of their portfolio. Fin Counselors holds 168,409 shares. Castleark Limited Com holds 273,212 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt reported 32,537 shares. Essex Financial Ser Inc has invested 1.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brave Asset has 26,510 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation accumulated 1.34M shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 196,782 shares. Stillwater Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 17,730 shares. Moreover, Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv has 1.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 13,585 shares. Edgar Lomax Va holds 391,063 shares or 3.72% of its portfolio. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Company accumulated 1.72% or 20,000 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 13,865 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Disney whistleblower told SEC the company inflated revenue for years – MarketWatch” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turning Bearish Into The Disney+ Exuberance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $84.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA) by 60,265 shares to 145,731 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,737 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 1,104 shares valued at $33,264 was made by Ancius Michael J on Thursday, July 18.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Euronet Launches Quick Response Application to Ease Payments – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TGLS vs. FAST: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World’s Fastest Laptop â€” ASUS ProArt StudioBook One – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Route One Inv Company Lp reported 16.25M shares or 16.23% of all its holdings. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va has 8,040 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 456,944 are held by Gotham Asset. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Trust has 11,076 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bares Mngmt reported 7.75% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Moreover, Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.04% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Sequent Asset Ltd Liability Company holds 0.9% or 38,236 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.11% or 13.74 million shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Tru Fund owns 11,935 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 40,114 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 41,884 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 595,772 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Counselors reported 6,814 shares. Global Endowment Limited Partnership has invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Cantillon Capital Limited Com holds 2.09% or 6.34 million shares in its portfolio.