As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has Lifted Its Holding; Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Position

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company's stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $82.94. About 318,100 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500.

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought 22,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,876 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53M, up from 23,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.23. About 3.96 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation holds 574,699 shares. Lsv Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 46,228 are held by Prudential Public Ltd Com. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 20,211 shares. Utd Advisers Limited Co holds 0% or 6,137 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants invested in 28 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems, a Florida-based fund reported 60,639 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement stated it has 2,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 5,651 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc holds 0% or 7,631 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Rampart Investment Mngmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 847 shares. Mufg Americas accumulated 6,021 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $584,906 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Svcs holds 179 shares. The Ohio-based Diamond Hill Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Intersect Cap Limited reported 0.11% stake. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.67% or 457,112 shares. Wedgewood Partners holds 5.51% or 2.00 million shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Beck Mack & Oliver Lc has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 80,478 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Court Place Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.31% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hsbc Holding Public Limited holds 2.51 million shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr has invested 0.73% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Scotia Cap has invested 0.01% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Rafferty Asset Lc holds 70,277 shares. American Comml Bank owns 0.28% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 27,222 shares. Principal Financial Gru Incorporated owns 5.09 million shares.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.