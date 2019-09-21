As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, Harvey Investment Co Upped by $10.96 Million Its Holding; Hoplite Capital Management LP Upped Medifast (MED) Holding

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 55.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 146,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The hedge fund held 408,828 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.45 million, up from 262,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $107.99. About 304,361 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q Rev $98.6M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees 1Q Rev $88.5M-$91.5M; 30/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Dorchester Minerals, MEDIFAST INC, Sabra Healthcare REIT, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, I; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Jeffrey Brown Will Succeed Connolly as Audit Committee Chair; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 95.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 342,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 700,024 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.81M, up from 357,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $31.86. About 3.58 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72B and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM) by 41,651 shares to 85,495 shares, valued at $19.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 64,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,648 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. U S Glob Invsts owns 7,608 shares. Colorado-based Elk Creek Prtnrs Limited has invested 0.68% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Renaissance Techs Llc has 690,315 shares. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc has 0.02% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 9,312 shares. Proshare Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 1,581 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt accumulated 11,929 shares. 12,815 are held by New York State Teachers Retirement Systems. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 69,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Convergence Prtn Ltd holds 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 820 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 11,426 shares or 0% of the stock. Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Advisory Serv Net Limited Co has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Comerica State Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 11,170 shares.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Medifast (NYSE:MED) Share Price Has Soared 324%, Delighting Many Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Medifast Advances Philanthropic Initiative, Partners with its OPTAVIA® Community to Promote Healthy Habit Creation – PRNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis combo heartworm med shows efficacy in studies – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Aurora Cannabis Announces Date of Annual General Meeting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lazard Asset owns 46,274 shares. Hightower Ltd Co owns 302,145 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. California-based Ensemble Cap Management Limited Company has invested 1.96% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.1% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 2.00 million are owned by Wedgewood. Greenwich Wealth Llc reported 33,471 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Barbara Oil Com has 0.3% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16,000 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv invested 8.66% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 358,751 shares. Finemark Bancorporation & stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Bright Rock Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 47,409 are held by Private Advisor Limited Liability. Lmr Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fastenal (FAST) Q2 Earnings Preview: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Volatility 101: Should Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Shares Have Dropped 29%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The wrong stuff? Chuck Yeager, who broke sound barrier, sues Airbus – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S.Africa’s Grand Parade posts FY profit on Dunkin’ closure – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $593.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 5,795 shares to 500,759 shares, valued at $26.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc Com Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) by 6,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,137 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Delawa (BRKA).