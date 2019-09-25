As Fastenal Co (FAST) Market Valuation Declined, Ashmore Wealth Management Increased Its Holding by $21.89 Million; Meritage Group LP Lifted Stake in United Technologies (UTX) by $62.62 Million as Market Value Declined

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 71.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc bought 684,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.52M, up from 958,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.1. About 1.03M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Meritage Group Lp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 62.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Group Lp bought 481,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $162.92M, up from 769,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Group Lp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.04B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $136.81. About 940,785 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Buy Taylor From United Technlogies Unit UTC Climate, Controls & Securit; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Dan Loeb wants United Technologies to break apart; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes UTC to split into 3 businesses-letter; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Interstate Bancorp holds 4,912 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Princeton Port Strategies Grp Limited Company owns 10,912 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Hawaii accumulated 12,250 shares. 11,377 are held by St Germain D J. Moreover, Patten Group has 1.49% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Fulton National Bank Na accumulated 16,706 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Fruth Management accumulated 7,357 shares. 385,033 were reported by Raymond James Finance Inc. Summit Asset Management Ltd owns 2,107 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 861,261 shares. Phocas Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 195 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.73% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mirae Asset, a Korea-based fund reported 32,411 shares. Bb&T reported 43,891 shares. Asset Strategies accumulated 17,610 shares or 0.53% of the stock.

Ashmore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 411,390 shares to 2.47 million shares, valued at $330.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 117,932 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 707,104 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Pennsylvania-based Cookson Peirce And Communications has invested 0.72% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Northern Corporation reported 7.57M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership owns 2.72M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 25,785 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.09% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 151,847 shares. Community Natl Bank Na invested in 12,152 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 1.99% or 269,384 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 302,145 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.08% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Riverbridge Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.05 million shares. D E Shaw & invested in 297,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

