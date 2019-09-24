As Fastenal Co Common (FAST) Market Value Declined, American National Bank Has Upped Its Holding; As Cameco Com (CCJ) Market Valuation Declined, S&Co Increased Position

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Cameco Corp Com (CCJ) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 42,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The institutional investor held 595,640 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.39 million, up from 553,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Cameco Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.55. About 1.77 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500.

American National Bank increased its stake in Fastenal Co Corp Common (FAST) by 98.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 13,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 27,222 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $887,000, up from 13,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Fastenal Co Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $31.7. About 3.68 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parametric Port Assocs Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 1.81 million shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc owns 1,016 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP owns 19,250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 564 are owned by City Hldgs Co. Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 269,384 shares. 182 are owned by Ruggie Capital Grp Inc. Captrust Fin Advisors has 3,868 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cadence Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.07% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). United Fincl Advisers stated it has 22,778 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 353,754 were accumulated by Aperio Group Limited Com. Toth Advisory has 0.14% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 19,417 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares, Ohio-based fund reported 17,883 shares. 92,980 are owned by Covington Capital Mgmt.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Philippine fast food specialist Jollibee hungry to expand in U.S., China – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Data with Stock Price Feeds – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump questions Mnuchin over request Chinese delay U.S. farm trip – Nasdaq” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Not so fast: central banks push back against markets greedy for stimulus – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ANALYSIS-Draghi’s parting shot leaves next ECB boss with existential dilemma – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

American National Bank, which manages about $316.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,225 shares to 60,477 shares, valued at $8.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 47,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Co Com (NYSE:AXP).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Johnson Daniel L. bought 2,500 shares worth $76,218.

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cameco eyes further uranium production cuts as demand stalls – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cameco Announces Election of Directors NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports fourth quarter and 2018 financial results – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cameco Corporation: Plenty Of Upside – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 12, 2019.