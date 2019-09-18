As Fastenal Co Com (FAST) Stock Declined, Green Square Capital Lifted Position by $721,216; Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Position as Stock Declined

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 35.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 347,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 626,034 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.49 million, down from 973,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $27.83. About 74,727 shares traded. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 27/04/2018 – Heritage Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co Com (FAST) by 98.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 22,538 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The hedge fund held 45,524 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, up from 22,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $33.57. About 2.83M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

More notable recent Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HearAtLast Holdings Acquires 100% of Fast Growing Canadian Start-up Crystal Clear Audio – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Real War With China Is About Tech Supremacy – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Not so fast: U.S. CDC isn’t ready to blame illicit ‘street vapes’ for illnesses – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tennis-Is Andreescu the next big thing? Not so fast – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca’s Farxiga Gets Fast Track Tag for Renal Outcome – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dakota Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Parthenon Limited Liability Com invested in 301,972 shares. Route One Inv Co Lp holds 16.23% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 16.25 million shares. Wilkins Inv Counsel Inc stated it has 2.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Telemus Ltd Com has 40,125 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And reported 263,521 shares. London Of Virginia invested in 1.9% or 6.78M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.45 million shares. Hm Payson Com reported 400 shares stake. Amg Funds reported 1.68% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Company Dba Holt Capital Prns LP holds 0.07% or 7,722 shares. Advisory Service Net Limited Liability Corp holds 45,155 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Cap Invest Services Of America Incorporated invested in 2.05% or 427,003 shares. Ensemble Cap Management owns 427,280 shares. Penobscot Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. The insider Ancius Michael J bought $33,264.

Cardinal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.96B and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Inds Inc (NYSE:TRN) by 27,080 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $20.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 31,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Providence Svc Corp (NASDAQ:PRSC).

More notable recent Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Loral Space & Communications Inc. (LORL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Heritage Financial Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Heritage Financial Names Jeffrey J. Deuel President and CEO and Appoints him to the Board of Directors – PRNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Heritage Financial (HFWA) To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp (PRCB) – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold HFWA shares while 45 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 29.92 million shares or 0.95% more from 29.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Ohio-based Victory Capital Incorporated has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Ftb has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity has 0.01% invested in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) for 27,430 shares. Vista Capital Prtnrs holds 27,723 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon reported 0% stake. Parametric Assocs Limited Liability Corp has 76,655 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Stieven Advisors LP has invested 1.6% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 73,228 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt, California-based fund reported 199,801 shares. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA). 7,057 were accumulated by Sei Invs. The New York-based Millennium has invested 0.13% in Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.33 million for 14.80 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.