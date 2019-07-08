As Faro Technologies (FARO) Valuation Rose, Paradice Investment Management Lifted Holding by $2.44 Million; Private Ocean Has Trimmed Its Rayonier (RYN) Stake by $2.02 Million

Paradice Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc bought 56,682 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 990,738 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.50M, up from 934,056 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $838.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $48.49. About 4,630 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C

Private Ocean Llc decreased its stake in Rayonier Inc (RYN) by 93.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Ocean Llc sold 65,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,764 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $150,000, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Ocean Llc who had been investing in Rayonier Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 61,904 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.80% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q PROFORMA REV. $203.2M; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER INC RYN.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.27/SHR; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated holds 25,000 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 23,030 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability reported 5,541 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 8,813 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford & Company reported 389,286 shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 417,276 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag stated it has 45,826 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Public Employees Retirement invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Retail Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp holds 7,034 shares. Alps Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 26,615 are held by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Argent Cap Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 39,085 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Sector Pension Board invested 0.01% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

