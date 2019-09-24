As Faro Technologies (FARO) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Vident Investment Advisory Lifted Its Holding; As Silgan Holdings (SLGN) Share Price Rose, Jlb & Associates Lowered Its Position

Vident Investment Advisory Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 2.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vident Investment Advisory Llc bought 8,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 426,032 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.40 million, up from 417,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vident Investment Advisory Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $881.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 18,467 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 26/04/2018 – Faro Tech Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Silgan Holdings (SLGN) by 44.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 81,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 102,611 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14 million, down from 183,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Silgan Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 149,748 shares traded. Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) has risen 9.87% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SLGN News: 25/04/2018 – Silgan Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 42c; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Silgan Holdings Outlook Reflects Improving Operating Performance; 12/03/2018 Silgan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Silgan Confirms Year Outlook; 23/04/2018 – DJ Silgan Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLGN); 25/04/2018 – SILGAN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 50C TO 54C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Silgan; 14/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Silgan Holdings Outlook To Stable, Affirms Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – SILGAN HOLDINGS INC SLGN.O REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $2.03 TO $2.13

Vident Investment Advisory Llc, which manages about $243.53M and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY) by 6,470 shares to 50,785 shares, valued at $13.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 21,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,840 shares, and cut its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold FARO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 2.17% more from 16.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal And General Grp Inc Pcl reported 0.01% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Ameritas Inc owns 1,341 shares. Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.02% or 26,881 shares. Teton Advsrs has 12,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 0.02% or 38,276 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Swiss Bancshares accumulated 32,100 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 6,500 were accumulated by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Cwm Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 329 shares. Renaissance Ltd Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). 953,597 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Advisors Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Credit Suisse Ag owns 1.11M shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG) by 6,630 shares to 97,552 shares, valued at $9.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,969 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV).