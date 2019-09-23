As Faro Technologies (FARO) Share Price Declined, Prospector Partners Boosted Its Holding by $535,600; Nuance Investments Has Upped Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 12.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The institutional investor held 89,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.72M, up from 79,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.63M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $52. About 7,619 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 20.79% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 03/05/2018 – FARO MAKES STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT IN PRESENT4D; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 13/03/2018 – FARO® Introduces BuildlT Construction Software Platform for AEC Professionals; 05/03/2018 FARO Technologies: Joseph Arezone to Reduce Duties Citing Desire to Relocate Closer to Family; 03/05/2018 – FARO Makes Strategic Minority Investment in Virtual Reality Presentation Company present4D; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 16/05/2018 – JetPay CEO Diane (Vogt) Faro Receives Women in Payments® Distinguished Professional Award; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M

Nuance Investments Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 167.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuance Investments Llc bought 180,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 288,539 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.62M, up from 107,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuance Investments Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $149.83. About 113,753 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Services Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHS); 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FARO shares while 29 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 16.82 million shares or 2.17% more from 16.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 5,885 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Co reported 38,900 shares. 8,100 are held by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. First Trust LP invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Teton Advisors reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP has 0.02% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Moreover, Royal Bankshares Of Canada has 0% invested in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) for 342 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd invested 0.22% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 6,774 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,761 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Tower Research Capital Lc (Trc) accumulated 165 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested 0% of its portfolio in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Tikvah Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 514,326 shares.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $729.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Res Inc (NYSE:BEN) by 30,549 shares to 168,859 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,550 shares, and cut its stake in Central Pac Finl Corp (NYSE:CPF).

Nuance Investments Llc, which manages about $507.52 million and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (NYSE:SSD) by 243,206 shares to 141,547 shares, valued at $9.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,249 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold UHS shares while 130 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 73.98 million shares or 1.39% less from 75.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Riverhead Ltd Company reported 0.17% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui has invested 0.04% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Hgk Asset Mngmt invested in 48,894 shares. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 800 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 2,445 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Franklin Res has invested 0% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,088 shares. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 30,422 were reported by Cambridge Research Advsr. Bp Public Limited Company invested in 0.04% or 8,000 shares. Gw Henssler accumulated 0.03% or 2,149 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 2,746 shares in its portfolio. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS).