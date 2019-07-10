As Faro Technologies (FARO) Market Value Rose, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Lifted Holding by $940,324; Masco (MAS) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Increased Its Stake by $21.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 58.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp bought 555,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.97 million, up from 945,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 2.64 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp bought 21,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,946 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 90,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $840.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 44,565 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 15/05/2018 – FARO Technologies, Inc.: Marvin R. Sambur, Ph.D. Retired From Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – DJ FARO Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FARO); 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 24/05/2018 – FARO® Introduces As-Built™ Software Platform for 3D Digital Modeling

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 8 investors sold FARO shares while 33 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 16.46 million shares or 0.35% less from 16.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 26,777 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta stated it has 111,946 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 4,551 shares. Automobile Association accumulated 95,895 shares. Principal Fincl Group has 138,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank holds 0.01% or 17,102 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Services Grp reported 3,067 shares. Goldman Sachs has 128,585 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 10,568 shares. Pinnacle Associates Ltd stated it has 193,102 shares. Metropolitan Life Com invested in 0.01% or 19,670 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 6,109 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation has invested 0% in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 1,367 shares.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 8,400 shares to 38,800 shares, valued at $2.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 78,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 802,920 shares, and cut its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:GTE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.04% or 57,292 shares. Pettee Inc holds 0.32% or 12,731 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.06% or 233,613 shares. City Hldg reported 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 2.82 million shares. 3.94M are held by Geode Capital Ltd Com. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 6,128 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 43 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Federated Investors Inc Pa stated it has 151,997 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Grp reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 84,904 shares stake. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon has 2.44M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ajo LP invested 0.09% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS).

