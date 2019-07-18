As Faro Technologies (FARO) Market Valuation Rose, Tikvah Management Increased by $2.84 Million Its Holding; Bridges Investment Management Decreased Its Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position by $5.58 Million

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Faro Technologies Inc (FARO) by 14.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 66,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 514,326 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.58 million, up from 448,326 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Faro Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $816.52M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $47.12. About 38,728 shares traded. FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) has declined 4.07% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FARO News: 11/04/2018 – FARO® Introduces CAM2 2018 3D Measurement Software Platform; 05/03/2018 – FARO Technologies: Arezone to Step Down as Chief Commercial Officer, Will serve as SVP, Corporate Strategy & Initiatives; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q REV. $92.8M, EST. $92.9M; 03/05/2018 – FARO – FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 18/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Solar Capital, Summit Hotel Properties, FARO Technologies, Medical Propert; 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aerojet Rocketdyne, Summit Hotel Properties, Apollo Endosurgery, The KEYW Holding, FARO; 25/04/2018 – FARO Technologies 1Q EPS 3c; 25/04/2018 – FARO TECH 1Q EPS 3C, EST. 8C

Bridges Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 78.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc sold 180,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,317 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54M, down from 228,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 2.42M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 11,961 shares to 77,747 shares, valued at $11.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) (NYSE:DIS) by 7,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Et (IWF).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 14, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.52 million for 9.11 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “FARO® Introduces CAM2 2019 Metrology Software – PRNewswire” on May 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About FARO Technologies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:FARO) ROCE? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FARO® Announces Optorâ„¢ Series 3D Scanners for Digital Dentistry – PRNewswire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Can Impact Your Portfolio Volatility – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.